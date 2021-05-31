United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $458 per Share

In the last trading session, 536,624 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s per share price at $333.96 changed hands at $0.33 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.17 Billion. URI’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.18% off its 52-week high of $354.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $136.51, which suggests the last value was 59.12% up since then. When we look at United Rentals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 593.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 687.64 Million.

Analysts gave the United Rentals, Inc. (URI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended URI as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. United Rentals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $4.84.

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) trade information

Instantly URI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.1%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $336.0 on Friday, May 28 added 0.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.44%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.79 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $353.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, URI’s forecast low is $255 with $458 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +37.14% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -23.64% for it to hit the projected low.

United Rentals, Inc. (URI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the United Rentals, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +44.91% over the past 6 months, a 20.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for United Rentals, Inc. will rise +31.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.9% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15%. The 2021 estimates are for United Rentals, Inc. earnings to decrease by -19.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.45% per year.

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.44% of United Rentals, Inc. shares while 94.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.27%. There are 1136 institutions holding the United Rentals, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.54% of the shares, roughly 7.63 Million URI shares worth $2.51 Billion.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.27% or 5.26 Million shares worth $1.73 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 2032354 shares estimated at $471.32 Million under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 1.63 Million shares worth around $378.09 Million.