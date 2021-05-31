UBX Stock: More Upside for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)?

In the last trading session, 388,423 Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.48 changed hands at -$0.18 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $245.45 Million. UBX’s last price was a discount, traded about -244.64% off its 52-week high of $15.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.72, which suggests the last value was 39.29% up since then. When we look at Unity Biotechnology, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 373.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 439.15 Million.

Analysts gave the Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (UBX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended UBX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Unity Biotechnology, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.33.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) trade information

Although UBX has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.81- on Thursday, May 27 added 6.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.15%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.6 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UBX’s forecast low is $4 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +167.86% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -10.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (UBX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. earnings to increase by 2.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.72% of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. shares while 58.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.6%. There are 128 institutions holding the Unity Biotechnology, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.38% of the shares, roughly 4.58 Million UBX shares worth $24.02 Million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.95% or 3.8 Million shares worth $19.93 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1758206 shares estimated at $11.97 Million under it, the former controlled 3.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.73% of the shares, roughly 945.38 Thousand shares worth around $4.95 Million.