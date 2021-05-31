Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 389,175 Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.75 changed hands at -$0.13 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $381.45 Million. THCB’s last price was a discount, traded about -134.42% off its 52-week high of $25.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.06, which suggests the last value was 6.42% up since then. When we look at Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 590.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 Million.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) trade information

Although THCB has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.18 on Wednesday, May 26 added 3.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.37%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.61 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.19 days.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Tuscan Holdings Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.02% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares while 15.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.4%. There are 53 institutions holding the Tuscan Holdings Corp. stock share, with FNY Investment Advisers, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.16% of the shares, roughly 766.86 Thousand THCB shares worth $9.43 Million.

Alpine Global Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.75% or 622.39 Thousand shares worth $7.66 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. With 66000 shares estimated at $811.8 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 18.76 Thousand shares worth around $230.69 Thousand.