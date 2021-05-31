ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock: Performance and Outlook – Marketing Sentinel

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 289,991 ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $23.59 changed hands at -$1.74 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.22 Billion. TDUP’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.96% off its 52-week high of $31.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.23, which suggests the last value was 39.68% up since then. When we look at ThredUp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 541.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 809.53 Million.

Analysts gave the ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TDUP as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ThredUp Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.86, meaning bulls need a downside of -7.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TDUP’s forecast low is $16 with $27 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +14.46% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -32.17% for it to hit the projected low.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for ThredUp Inc. earnings to decrease by -24.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.04% of ThredUp Inc. shares while 57.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.49%. There are 6 institutions holding the ThredUp Inc. stock share, with Global Retirement Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 1Thousand TDUP shares worth $23.35 Thousand.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were SEI Institutional Investment Tr-Small Cap II Fd and SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Small Cap Growth Fund. With 9572 shares estimated at $223.31 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Small Cap Growth Fund held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 8.51 Thousand shares worth around $198.61 Thousand.

