The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $40 per Share

In the last trading session, 259,960 The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.45. With the company’s per share price at $30.76 changed hands at $0.16 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.17 Billion. CHEF’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.64% off its 52-week high of $35.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.06, which suggests the last value was 64.04% up since then. When we look at The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 316.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 379.03 Million.

Analysts gave the The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CHEF as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) trade information

Instantly CHEF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $31.92 on Thursday, May 27 added 3.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.2%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.33 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CHEF’s forecast low is $32 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +30.04% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.03% for it to hit the projected low.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +34.74% over the past 6 months, a 61.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will rise +44.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 76.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $353.01 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $385.7 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $213.71 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 65.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43.2%. The 2021 estimates are for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. earnings to decrease by -403.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.2% per year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.12% of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. shares while 84.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.02%. There are 240 institutions holding the The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 15.2% of the shares, roughly 5.76 Million CHEF shares worth $175.52 Million.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.14% or 3.84 Million shares worth $117.09 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 2808023 shares estimated at $85.53 Million under it, the former controlled 7.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 5.64% of the shares, roughly 2.14 Million shares worth around $65.16 Million.