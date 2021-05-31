The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

Analysts gave the The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended SAM as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. The Boston Beer Company, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $6.93.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) trade information

Instantly SAM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1,133 on Thursday, May 27 added 6.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.06%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) is -0.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 898.82 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1402.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SAM’s forecast low is $765 with $1800 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +70.11% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -27.7% for it to hit the projected low.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Boston Beer Company, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +17.13% over the past 6 months, a 52.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 26.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will rise +42%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 29.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $672.78 Million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that The Boston Beer Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $703.09 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $452.14 Million and $492.79 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 48.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 42.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15%. The 2021 estimates are for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. earnings to increase by 73.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37.58% per year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.34% of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. shares while 88.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.58%. There are 538 institutions holding the The Boston Beer Company, Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.35% of the shares, roughly 1.35 Million SAM shares worth $1.63 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.95% or 1.11 Million shares worth $1.34 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 425874 shares estimated at $423.44 Million under it, the former controlled 4.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.49% of the shares, roughly 251.59 Thousand shares worth around $250.15 Million.