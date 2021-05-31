Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 357,941 Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $41.8 changed hands at -$0.25 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.41 Billion. TENB’s last price was a discount, traded about -39.83% off its 52-week high of $58.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $27, which suggests the last value was 35.41% up since then. When we look at Tenable Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 798.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 Million.

Analysts gave the Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TENB as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Tenable Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) trade information

Although TENB has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $42.88 on Wednesday, May 26 added 2.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.2%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.52 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TENB’s forecast low is $48 with $67 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +60.29% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tenable Holdings, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +19.05% over the past 6 months, a 52.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tenable Holdings, Inc. will rise +25%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -55.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.8% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Tenable Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 59%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.8% per year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.22% of Tenable Holdings, Inc. shares while 93.3% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.45%. There are 331 institutions holding the Tenable Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Insight Holdings Group, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.6% of the shares, roughly 10.14 Million TENB shares worth $366.82 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.07% or 8.52 Million shares worth $308.18 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1944533 shares estimated at $72.91 Million under it, the former controlled 1.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.75% of the shares, roughly 1.84 Million shares worth around $96.34 Million.