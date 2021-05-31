Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 277,298 Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $22.5 changed hands at -$0.13 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $853.14 Million. TSHA’s last price was a discount, traded about -48.22% off its 52-week high of $33.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.16, which suggests the last value was 19.29% up since then. When we look at Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 237.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 109.59 Million.

Analysts gave the Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended TSHA as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.86.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) trade information

Although TSHA has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $23.97 on Friday, May 28 added 6.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.15%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) is -0.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.42 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 107.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TSHA’s forecast low is $36 with $67.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +200% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 60% for it to hit the projected low.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. earnings to decrease by -6.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.44% of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. shares while 44.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.09%. There are 73 institutions holding the Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.94% of the shares, roughly 5.66 Million TSHA shares worth $114.98 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.96% or 2.26 Million shares worth $45.9 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 1395732 shares estimated at $28.33 Million under it, the former controlled 3.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 2.51% of the shares, roughly 952.35 Thousand shares worth around $19.33 Million.