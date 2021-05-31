Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 807,220 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s per share price at $254.34 changed hands at -$0.28 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.81 Billion. SNPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.31% off its 52-week high of $300.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $176.15, which suggests the last value was 30.74% up since then. When we look at Synopsys, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 998.08 Million.

Analysts gave the Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SNPS as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Synopsys, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.77.

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) trade information

Although SNPS has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $259.1 on Wednesday, May 26 added 1.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.02%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.53 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $310.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SNPS’s forecast low is $265 with $335 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +31.71% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Synopsys, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +17.2% over the past 6 months, a 16.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Synopsys, Inc. will rise +1.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -7.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.5% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Synopsys, Inc. earnings to increase by 23.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.7% per year.

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.63% of Synopsys, Inc. shares while 89.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.25%. There are 1105 institutions holding the Synopsys, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.14% of the shares, roughly 17Million SNPS shares worth $4.21 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.58% or 13.08 Million shares worth $3.24 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 4287864 shares estimated at $1.11 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 3.43 Million shares worth around $888.95 Million.