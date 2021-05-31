SWIR Stock Forecast 2021: Sierra Wireless, Inc. Remains Hot with 7.9% Upside

In the last trading session, 231,876 Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.25. With the company’s per share price at $15.56 changed hands at $0.31 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $572.85 Million. SWIR’s last price was a discount, traded about -42.8% off its 52-week high of $22.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.25, which suggests the last value was 46.98% up since then. When we look at Sierra Wireless, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 178.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 221.55 Million.

Analysts gave the Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SWIR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sierra Wireless, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) trade information

Instantly SWIR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $15.83 on Friday, May 28 added 1.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.07%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 572.9 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SWIR’s forecast low is $14 with $27 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +73.52% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -10.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sierra Wireless, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +7.76% over the past 6 months, a 61.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sierra Wireless, Inc. will rise +58.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $119.64 Million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Sierra Wireless, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $125.21 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $144.06 Million and $113.37 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -17%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.76%. The 2021 estimates are for Sierra Wireless, Inc. earnings to increase by 6.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.65% of Sierra Wireless, Inc. shares while 61.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.65%. There are 134 institutions holding the Sierra Wireless, Inc. stock share, with Trigran Investments Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 14.25% of the shares, roughly 5.23 Million SWIR shares worth $76.47 Million.

Brandes Investment Partners L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.76% or 3.22 Million shares worth $47.03 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund and Heartland Value Fund. With 606834 shares estimated at $8.87 Million under it, the former controlled 1.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Heartland Value Fund held about 1.09% of the shares, roughly 400Thousand shares worth around $5.91 Million.