SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stock Could Reward Investors With a 54.24% Gain

In the last trading session, 616,314 SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $19.45 changed hands at -$0.14 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.83 Billion. SVMK’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.58% off its 52-week high of $28.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.35, which suggests the last value was 15.94% up since then. When we look at SVMK Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 771.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 848.3 Million.

Analysts gave the SVMK Inc. (SVMK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SVMK as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. SVMK Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) trade information

Although SVMK has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $19.98 on Friday, May 28 added 2.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.24%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.42 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SVMK’s forecast low is $22 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +54.24% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.11% for it to hit the projected low.

SVMK Inc. (SVMK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for SVMK Inc. earnings to decrease by -16.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -9.46% per year.

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.83% of SVMK Inc. shares while 80.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.08%. There are 259 institutions holding the SVMK Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.74% of the shares, roughly 21.47 Million SVMK shares worth $393.24 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.09% or 11.78 Million shares worth $215.74 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fidelity Balanced Fund. With 9077233 shares estimated at $166.29 Million under it, the former controlled 6.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Balanced Fund held about 4.2% of the shares, roughly 6.12 Million shares worth around $112.13 Million.