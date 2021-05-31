Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch INN stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 716,011 Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.43. With the company’s per share price at $9.61 changed hands at -$0.03 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.02 Billion. INN’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.79% off its 52-week high of $11.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.72, which suggests the last value was 50.88% up since then. When we look at Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 558.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 747.91 Million.

Analysts gave the Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended INN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) trade information

Although INN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.81- on Tuesday, May 25 added 2.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.07%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) is -0.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.27 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INN’s forecast low is $11 with $12.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +30.07% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. earnings to decrease by -334.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.97% of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. shares while 101.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.55%. There are 330 institutions holding the Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 18.74% of the shares, roughly 19.88 Million INN shares worth $202Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.82% or 14.67 Million shares worth $149.06 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 7053648 shares estimated at $71.67 Million under it, the former controlled 6.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.45% of the shares, roughly 4.73 Million shares worth around $38.28 Million.