Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 607,053 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.37 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $76.2 Million. MITO’s last price was a discount, traded about -88.32% off its 52-week high of $2.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.06, which suggests the last value was 22.63% up since then. When we look at Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 659.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.45 Million.

Analysts gave the Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MITO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) trade information

Although MITO has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.43 on Friday, May 28 added 4.2% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.08%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) is 0.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.56 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 143.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MITO’s forecast low is $2 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +191.97% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 45.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp earnings to increase by 40.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares while 13.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.27%. There are 16 institutions holding the Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.58% of the shares, roughly 881.35 Thousand MITO shares worth $1.38 Million.

Ikarian Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.42% or 788.01 Thousand shares worth $1.24 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.