SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Could Reward Investors With a -82.14% Gain

In the last trading session, 271,557 SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s per share price at $5.6 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $133.63 Million. SPI’s last price was a discount, traded about -733.39% off its 52-week high of $46.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.81, which suggests the last value was 85.54% up since then. When we look at SPI Energy Co., Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 291.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 450.45 Million.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) trade information

Although SPI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.94- on Friday, May 28 added 5.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.29%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is -0.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 501.01 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1, meaning bulls need a downside of -82.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SPI’s forecast low is $1 with $1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -82.14% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -82.14% for it to hit the projected low.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 57.7%. The 2021 estimates are for SPI Energy Co., Ltd. earnings to increase by 65.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.35% of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. shares while 10.4% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.87%. There are 27 institutions holding the SPI Energy Co., Ltd. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.05% of the shares, roughly 1.68 Million SPI shares worth $12.62 Million.

Ergoteles, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.83% or 197.21 Thousand shares worth $1.48 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 1661760 shares estimated at $12.46 Million under it, the former controlled 6.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 20.33 Thousand shares worth around $152.47 Thousand.