SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 752,024 SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.91 changed hands at $0.13 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.43 Billion. SILV’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.97% off its 52-week high of $12.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.18, which suggests the last value was 27.55% up since then. When we look at SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 850.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 993.21 Million.

Analysts gave the SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SILV as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $17.38.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) trade information

Instantly SILV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $10.07 on Wednesday, May 26 added 1.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.11%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) is 0.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.9 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SILV’s forecast low is $11.9 with $14.09 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +42.18% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.08% for it to hit the projected low.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.46%. The 2021 estimates are for SilverCrest Metals Inc. earnings to increase by 3.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.51% of SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares while 49.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.24%. There are 173 institutions holding the SilverCrest Metals Inc. stock share, with Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.71% of the shares, roughly 8.24 Million SILV shares worth $66.61 Million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.36% or 7.75 Million shares worth $62.59 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Sprott Gold Equity Fund. With 7219937 shares estimated at $62.6 Million under it, the former controlled 5% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Gold Equity Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 4.06 Million shares worth around $32.78 Million.