Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $100 per Share

In the last trading session, 352,100 Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.1. With the company’s per share price at $65.97 changed hands at $0.92 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.32 Billion. SIMO’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.32% off its 52-week high of $74.1. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.13, which suggests the last value was 46.75% up since then. When we look at Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 429.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 514.75 Million.

Analysts gave the Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SIMO as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.22.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) trade information

Instantly SIMO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $66.37 on Friday, May 28 added 0.6% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.37%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 491.06 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $82.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SIMO’s forecast low is $60 with $100 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +51.58% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -9.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Silicon Motion Technology Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +67.31% over the past 6 months, a 56.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 36%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation will rise +50.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 71.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 49.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $197.09 Million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $211.4 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $136.81 Million and $120.05 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 44.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 76.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation earnings to increase by 25%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7% per year.

SIMO Dividends

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 27 – August 02, 2021. The 2% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.4. It is important to note, however, that the 2% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.41% per year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation shares while 80.3% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.3%. There are 265 institutions holding the Silicon Motion Technology Corporation stock share, with Cardinal Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.03% of the shares, roughly 2.8 Million SIMO shares worth $166.47 Million.

Westfield Capital Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.16% or 1.45 Million shares worth $86.24 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund and MFS International New Discovery Fund. With 685494 shares estimated at $40.75 Million under it, the former controlled 1.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS International New Discovery Fund held about 1.4% of the shares, roughly 488.99 Thousand shares worth around $29.04 Million.