Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Stock Could Reward Investors With a 449.16% Gain

In the last trading session, 405,767 Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s per share price at $19.12 changed hands at -$0.33 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.44 Billion. SA’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.56% off its 52-week high of $22.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.08, which suggests the last value was 26.36% up since then. When we look at Seabridge Gold Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 373.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 343.24 Million.

Analysts gave the Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Seabridge Gold Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) trade information

Although SA has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.7%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $19.56 on Friday, May 28 added 2.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.09%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) is 0.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.03 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 190.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SA’s forecast low is $23.98 with $105 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +449.16% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Seabridge Gold Inc. earnings to decrease by -20.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.96% of Seabridge Gold Inc. shares while 31.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.81%. There are 173 institutions holding the Seabridge Gold Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.89% of the shares, roughly 3.66 Million SA shares worth $59.11 Million.

Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.73% or 2.04 Million shares worth $33.04 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund. With 3412983 shares estimated at $57.82 Million under it, the former controlled 4.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund held about 2.72% of the shares, roughly 2.03 Million shares worth around $39.48 Million.