Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $60 per Share

In the last trading session, 589,290 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s per share price at $40.91 changed hands at -$2.1 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.29 Billion. SWM’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.15% off its 52-week high of $50.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.73, which suggests the last value was 34.66% up since then. When we look at Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 271.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 162.05 Million.

Analysts gave the Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SWM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.79.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) trade information

Although SWM has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $45.00 on Tuesday, May 25 added 9.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.02%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) is -0.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 315.99 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SWM’s forecast low is $60 with $60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +46.66% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 46.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +14.69% over the past 6 months, a 6% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will rise +9.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.7% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. earnings to decrease by -1.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5% per year.

SWM Dividends

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 03 – August 09, 2021. The 4.3% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.76. It is important to note, however, that the 4.3% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.59% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.3% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. shares while 96.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.95%. There are 248 institutions holding the Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 16.03% of the shares, roughly 5.04 Million SWM shares worth $246.62 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.9% or 3.43 Million shares worth $167.72 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF. With 2096278 shares estimated at $102.65 Million under it, the former controlled 6.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF held about 4.7% of the shares, roughly 1.48 Million shares worth around $72.35 Million.