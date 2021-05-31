SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Stock Could Reward Investors With a 24.67% Gain

In the last trading session, 201,086 SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.26. With the company’s per share price at $5.31 changed hands at $0.07 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $193.85 Million. SD’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.85% off its 52-week high of $5.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.11, which suggests the last value was 79.1% up since then. When we look at SandRidge Energy, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 346.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 406Million.

Analysts gave the SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SD as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. SandRidge Energy, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) trade information

Instantly SD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.41- on Thursday, May 27 added 1.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.71%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) is 0.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 563.05 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.62, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SD’s forecast low is $6.62 with $6.62 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +24.67% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.67% for it to hit the projected low.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.7%. The 2021 estimates are for SandRidge Energy, Inc. earnings to increase by 38.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5% per year.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.89% of SandRidge Energy, Inc. shares while 47.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.53%. There are 81 institutions holding the SandRidge Energy, Inc. stock share, with Icahn, Carl, C. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 13.2% of the shares, roughly 4.82 Million SD shares worth $14.94 Million.

Cannell Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.69% or 3.17 Million shares worth $9.84 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 646359 shares estimated at $2Million under it, the former controlled 1.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.24% of the shares, roughly 452.21 Thousand shares worth around $1.4 Million.