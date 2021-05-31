RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 238,159 RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s per share price at $12.75 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.04 Billion. RPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.16% off its 52-week high of $13.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.79, which suggests the last value was 62.43% up since then. When we look at RPT Realty’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 258.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 413.2 Million.

Analysts gave the RPT Realty (RPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended RPT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. RPT Realty’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) trade information

Instantly RPT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $12.91 on Thursday, May 27 added 1.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.47%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) is 0% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.24 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RPT’s forecast low is $11 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +17.65% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -13.73% for it to hit the projected low.

RPT Realty (RPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the RPT Realty share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +61.8% over the past 6 months, a 6.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for RPT Realty will rise +16.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $49.67 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $50.81 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $47.84 Million and $46.49 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.1%. The 2021 estimates are for RPT Realty earnings to decrease by -122.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -4.03% per year.

RPT Dividends

RPT Realty is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 02 – August 06, 2021. The 2.35% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.3. It is important to note, however, that the 2.35% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 6.92% per year.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.62% of RPT Realty shares while 94.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.43%. There are 249 institutions holding the RPT Realty stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 18.97% of the shares, roughly 15.39 Million RPT shares worth $175.64 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.68% or 12.73 Million shares worth $145.24 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 5411195 shares estimated at $61.74 Million under it, the former controlled 6.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.46% of the shares, roughly 3.62 Million shares worth around $33.48 Million.