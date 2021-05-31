RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 399,871 RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.37. With the company’s per share price at $1.06 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $48.18 Million. RIBT’s last price was a discount, traded about -72.64% off its 52-week high of $1.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 65.09% up since then. When we look at RiceBran Technologies’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 624.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.38 Million.

Analysts gave the RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RIBT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. RiceBran Technologies’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) trade information

Although RIBT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.09 on Thursday, May 27 added 2.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.74%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) is -0.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 92.71 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 21.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RIBT’s forecast low is $1.5 with $1.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +41.51% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 41.51% for it to hit the projected low.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the RiceBran Technologies share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +74.63% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for RiceBran Technologies will rise +80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 85.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.47 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that RiceBran Technologies’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $8.25 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.9 Million and $5.16 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 43.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 59.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.5%. The 2021 estimates are for RiceBran Technologies earnings to increase by 32.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40% per year.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.76% of RiceBran Technologies shares while 43.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.55%. There are 30 institutions holding the RiceBran Technologies stock share, with CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 23.43% of the shares, roughly 10.65 Million RIBT shares worth $6.5 Million.

Roumell Asset Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.57% or 3.9 Million shares worth $2.38 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3661188 shares estimated at $3.52 Million under it, the former controlled 8.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.23% of the shares, roughly 560.46 Thousand shares worth around $341.88 Thousand.