Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) surprises bears, looks strong going forward

In the last trading session, 252,503 Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $32.12 changed hands at -$0.4 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.97 Billion. RLAY’s last price was a discount, traded about -100.41% off its 52-week high of $64.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.44, which suggests the last value was 17.68% up since then. When we look at Relay Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 403.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 681.97 Million.

Analysts gave the Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RLAY as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Relay Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.45.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) trade information

Although RLAY has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $33.16 on Friday, May 28 added 3.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.23%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.35 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.4, meaning bulls need an upside of 69.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RLAY’s forecast low is $50 with $61 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +89.91% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 55.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Relay Therapeutics, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -40.55% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will drop -12.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 83.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -82.9% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -195.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.12% of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 92.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.18%. There are 205 institutions holding the Relay Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 30.21% of the shares, roughly 27.9 Million RLAY shares worth $964.67 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.31% or 5.83 Million shares worth $201.49 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 1293843 shares estimated at $44.73 Million under it, the former controlled 1.4% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 1.35% of the shares, roughly 1.25 Million shares worth around $43.25 Million.