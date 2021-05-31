REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 273,438 REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.2. With the company’s per share price at $35.27 changed hands at $0.02 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.5 Billion. RGNX’s last price was a discount, traded about -42.5% off its 52-week high of $50.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.92, which suggests the last value was 26.51% up since then. When we look at REGENXBIO Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 267.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 340.69 Million.

Analysts gave the REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RGNX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. REGENXBIO Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.12.

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) trade information

Instantly RGNX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $36.42 on Friday, May 28 added 3.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.69 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RGNX’s forecast low is $40 with $100 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +183.53% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.41% for it to hit the projected low.

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the REGENXBIO Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -1.07% over the past 6 months, a -55.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for REGENXBIO Inc. will drop -23.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -595.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -35.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.02 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that REGENXBIO Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $34.5 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $22.07 Million and $21.37 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 31.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 61.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.2%. The 2021 estimates are for REGENXBIO Inc. earnings to decrease by -15.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2% per year.

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.52% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares while 72.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.59%. There are 280 institutions holding the REGENXBIO Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 12.78% of the shares, roughly 5.43 Million RGNX shares worth $246.46 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.85% or 3.34 Million shares worth $151.29 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 2325342 shares estimated at $79.32 Million under it, the former controlled 5.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 1.21 Million shares worth around $41.12 Million.