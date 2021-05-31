Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 584,331 Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s per share price at $136.74 changed hands at -$0.75 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.96 Billion. RETA’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.62% off its 52-week high of $186.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $76.34, which suggests the last value was 44.17% up since then. When we look at Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 765.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 424.17 Million.

Analysts gave the Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RETA as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.97.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) trade information

Although RETA has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $142.1 on Friday, May 28 added 3.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.11%, with the 5-day performance at 0.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) is 0.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.73 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $237, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RETA’s forecast low is $180 with $322 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +135.48% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -9.97% over the past 6 months, a -15.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will rise +3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -38.4% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.25 Million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $1.25 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.07 Million and $1.27 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -59.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 16.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.89% of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 81.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.78%. There are 291 institutions holding the Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.89% of the shares, roughly 4.36 Million RETA shares worth $434.27 Million.

CPMG INC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.24% or 2.9 Million shares worth $288.82 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Invesco American Franchise Fd and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. With 1329384 shares estimated at $162.53 Million under it, the former controlled 4.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund held about 4.09% of the shares, roughly 1.28 Million shares worth around $132.97 Million.