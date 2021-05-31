Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 282,748 Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.3. With the company’s per share price at $83.65 changed hands at -$0.38 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.61 Billion. RPD’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.09% off its 52-week high of $94.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.33, which suggests the last value was 45.81% up since then. When we look at Rapid7, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 440.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 680.01 Million.

Analysts gave the Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RPD as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Rapid7, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) trade information

Although RPD has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $85.00 on Friday, May 28 added 1.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.07%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) is -0.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.09 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $99.77, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RPD’s forecast low is $92 with $110 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +31.5% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Rapid7, Inc. earnings to decrease by -75.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.65% of Rapid7, Inc. shares while 103.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.04%. There are 388 institutions holding the Rapid7, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.67% of the shares, roughly 4.78 Million RPD shares worth $356.54 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.51% or 4.69 Million shares worth $349.91 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1377875 shares estimated at $124.23 Million under it, the former controlled 2.5% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.3% of the shares, roughly 1.27 Million shares worth around $94.4 Million.