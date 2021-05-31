Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch PZN stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 220,189 Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s per share price at $11.6 changed hands at $0.46 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $841.78 Million. PZN’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.57% off its 52-week high of $12.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.06, which suggests the last value was 65% up since then. When we look at Pzena Investment Management, Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 71.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 72.89 Million.

Analysts gave the Pzena Investment Management, Inc (PZN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PZN as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Pzena Investment Management, Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) trade information

Instantly PZN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $12.13 on Friday, May 28 added 4.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.59%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) is 0.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 185.56 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.5, meaning bulls need a downside of -18.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PZN’s forecast low is $9.5 with $9.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -18.1% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -18.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (PZN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Pzena Investment Management, Inc earnings to increase by 351.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19% per year.

PZN Dividends

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 26 – July 30, 2021. The 2.93% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.34. It is important to note, however, that the 2.93% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 5.53% per year.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.07% of Pzena Investment Management, Inc shares while 64.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.89%. There are 112 institutions holding the Pzena Investment Management, Inc stock share, with Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.24% of the shares, roughly 1.92 Million PZN shares worth $20.24 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Deprince, Race & Zollo, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.99% or 1.19 Million shares worth $12.58 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 438529 shares estimated at $4.62 Million under it, the former controlled 2.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.51% of the shares, roughly 429.47 Thousand shares worth around $3.14 Million.