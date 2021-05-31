ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 905,044 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.52. With the company’s per share price at $6.24 changed hands at $0.24 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $412.64 Million. PRQR’s last price was a discount, traded about -51.6% off its 52-week high of $9.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.4, which suggests the last value was 45.51% up since then. When we look at ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 639.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.44 Million.

Analysts gave the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PRQR as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) trade information

Instantly PRQR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $6.49- on Monday, May 24 added 3.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.49%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) is -0.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.57 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.75 days.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +54.07% over the past 6 months, a 0% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. will drop -200%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -88.7% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $290Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $290Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $470Million and $305.23 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -38.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.8%. The 2021 estimates are for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. earnings to increase by 32.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.29% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares while 76.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.82%. There are 80 institutions holding the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.8% of the shares, roughly 6.42 Million PRQR shares worth $42.46 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.47% or 4.75 Million shares worth $31.41 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd and Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund. With 1725935 shares estimated at $11.41 Million under it, the former controlled 3.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund held about 1.23% of the shares, roughly 620Thousand shares worth around $4.1 Million.