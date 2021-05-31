Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 677,335 Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.4 changed hands at $0.07 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.15 Billion. PVG’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.63% off its 52-week high of $14.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.74, which suggests the last value was 32.11% up since then. When we look at Pretium Resources Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 Million.

Analysts gave the Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended PVG as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Pretium Resources Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) trade information

Instantly PVG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $11.78 on Wednesday, May 26 added 3.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.01%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.37 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PVG’s forecast low is $11.18 with $16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +40.35% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -1.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Pretium Resources Inc. earnings to increase by 116.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.44% of Pretium Resources Inc. shares while 75.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.06%. There are 278 institutions holding the Pretium Resources Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.24% of the shares, roughly 21.11 Million PVG shares worth $242.33 Million.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.67% or 10.66 Million shares worth $122.37 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 9202039 shares estimated at $95.43 Million under it, the former controlled 4.9% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.8% of the shares, roughly 7.13 Million shares worth around $73.93 Million.