PPBT Stock: More Upside for Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT)?

In the last trading session, 1,007,624 Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.46 changed hands at $0.44 or 0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $85.27 Million. PPBT’s last price was a discount, traded about -163.74% off its 52-week high of $14.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.6, which suggests the last value was 34.07% up since then. When we look at Purple Biotech Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 384.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 352.93 Million.

Analysts gave the Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PPBT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Purple Biotech Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) trade information

Instantly PPBT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.70- on Friday, May 28 added 4.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.43%, with the 5-day performance at 0.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) is 0.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 353.18 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25, meaning bulls need an upside of 357.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PPBT’s forecast low is $25 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +357.88% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 357.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Purple Biotech Ltd. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.88% of Purple Biotech Ltd. shares while 17.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.92%. There are 21 institutions holding the Purple Biotech Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.25% of the shares, roughly 219.04 Thousand PPBT shares worth $904.61 Thousand.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.96% or 167.8 Thousand shares worth $693.03 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.