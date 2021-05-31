Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 393,159 Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $27.43 changed hands at -$0.11 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.24 Billion. PLTK’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.93% off its 52-week high of $35.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.13, which suggests the last value was 15.68% up since then. When we look at Playtika Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 631.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 Million.

Analysts gave the Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PLTK as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Playtika Holding Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.23.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLTK’s forecast low is $30 with $42 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +53.12% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Playtika Holding Corp. earnings to decrease by -66.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 79.45% per year.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 80.33% of Playtika Holding Corp. shares while 18.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.68%. There are 130 institutions holding the Playtika Holding Corp. stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.47% of the shares, roughly 14.21 Million PLTK shares worth $386.7 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.76% or 11.32 Million shares worth $307.95 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. With 6271682 shares estimated at $170.65 Million under it, the former controlled 1.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held about 1.06% of the shares, roughly 4.34 Million shares worth around $118.04 Million.