Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 431,354 Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s per share price at $78.77 changed hands at -$0.9 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.82 Billion. PLNT’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.69% off its 52-week high of $90.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $49.42, which suggests the last value was 37.26% up since then. When we look at Planet Fitness, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 616.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 Million.

Analysts gave the Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended PLNT as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Planet Fitness, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.23.

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) trade information

Although PLNT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $80.71 on Thursday, May 27 added 2.4% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.01%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.44 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $84.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLNT’s forecast low is $60 with $100 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +26.95% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -23.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Planet Fitness, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +9.1% over the past 6 months, a 2325% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 34.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Planet Fitness, Inc. will rise +171.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1300% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.2% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Planet Fitness, Inc. earnings to decrease by -113.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.8% per year.

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.25% of Planet Fitness, Inc. shares while 104.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.49%. There are 451 institutions holding the Planet Fitness, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.5% of the shares, roughly 7.91 Million PLNT shares worth $611.32 Million.

Srs Investment Management, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.47% or 7.05 Million shares worth $544.82 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3044250 shares estimated at $235.32 Million under it, the former controlled 3.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.76% of the shares, roughly 2.3 Million shares worth around $178.62 Million.