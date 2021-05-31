PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 368,444 PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.65 changed hands at $0.09 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $445.85 Million. PNNT’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.41% off its 52-week high of $6.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.8, which suggests the last value was 57.89% up since then. When we look at PennantPark Investment Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 243.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 367.17 Million.

Analysts gave the PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PNNT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. PennantPark Investment Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) trade information

Instantly PNNT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.70- on Friday, May 28 added 0.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.44%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 429.46 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PNNT’s forecast low is $6.5 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +20.3% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -2.26% for it to hit the projected low.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.08%. The 2021 estimates are for PennantPark Investment Corporation earnings to decrease by -13.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2% per year.

PNNT Dividends

PennantPark Investment Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 03 – August 09, 2021. The 7.22% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 7.22% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 12.8% per year.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.56% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares while 34.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.53%. There are 104 institutions holding the PennantPark Investment Corporation stock share, with Ares Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.97% of the shares, roughly 3.33 Million PNNT shares worth $18.84 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.66% or 2.45 Million shares worth $13.86 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-BDC Income ETF. With 1501367 shares estimated at $8.48 Million under it, the former controlled 2.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-BDC Income ETF held about 1.94% of the shares, roughly 1.3 Million shares worth around $8.57 Million.