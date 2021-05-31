Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch OXBR stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 339,190 Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s per share price at $2.3 changed hands at -$0.12 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.19 Million. OXBR’s last price was a discount, traded about -318.26% off its 52-week high of $9.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.85, which suggests the last value was 63.04% up since then. When we look at Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 556.79 Million.

Analysts gave the Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended OXBR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) trade information

Although OXBR has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.69- on Monday, May 24 added 14.5% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.23%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39.81 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 269.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OXBR’s forecast low is $8.5 with $8.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +269.57% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 269.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15%. The 2021 estimates are for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 83.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.22% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited shares while 4.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.67%. There are 11 institutions holding the Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.23% of the shares, roughly 70.3 Thousand OXBR shares worth $177.85 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.14% or 65.28 Thousand shares worth $165.16 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. With 25891 shares estimated at $48.42 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series held about 0.4% of the shares, roughly 22.7 Thousand shares worth around $69.69 Thousand.