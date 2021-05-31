Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 747,302 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $106.65 changed hands at $0.03 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.97 Billion. OC’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.05% off its 52-week high of $109.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $50.42, which suggests the last value was 52.72% up since then. When we look at Owens Corning’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 853.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 889.17 Million.

Analysts gave the Owens Corning (OC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended OC as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Owens Corning’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) trade information

Instantly OC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $107.9 on Thursday, May 27 added 1.2% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.41%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is 0.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.05 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $108.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OC’s forecast low is $80 with $135 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +26.58% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -24.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Owens Corning (OC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Owens Corning share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +43.81% over the past 6 months, a 54.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Owens Corning will rise +140.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2Billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $2.07 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.53 Billion and $1.81 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Owens Corning earnings to decrease by -195.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.6% per year.

OC Dividends

Owens Corning is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 27 – August 02, 2021. The 1.05% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.05% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.39% per year.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.61% of Owens Corning shares while 99.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.29%. There are 715 institutions holding the Owens Corning stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.22% of the shares, roughly 11.72 Million OC shares worth $887.58 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.83% or 10.27 Million shares worth $778.17 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 3073431 shares estimated at $232.84 Million under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.71% of the shares, roughly 2.83 Million shares worth around $260.84 Million.