OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) surprises bull, looks strong going forward

In the last trading session, 228,513 OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s per share price at $24.1 changed hands at -$0.09 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.25 Billion. OFG’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.89% off its 52-week high of $25.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.76, which suggests the last value was 51.2% up since then. When we look at OFG Bancorp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 244.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 268Million.

Analysts gave the OFG Bancorp (OFG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended OFG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. OFG Bancorp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.53.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) trade information

Although OFG has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $25.08 on Monday, May 24 added 3.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.3%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) is 0.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.35 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OFG’s forecast low is $28 with $28 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +16.18% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.18% for it to hit the projected low.

OFG Bancorp (OFG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the OFG Bancorp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +35.7% over the past 6 months, a 51.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for OFG Bancorp will rise +35.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.3% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $101.6 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that OFG Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $101.6 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $105.06 Million and $99.53 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.9%. The 2021 estimates are for OFG Bancorp earnings to increase by 43.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

OFG Dividends

OFG Bancorp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 22 – July 26, 2021. The 1.33% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 1.33% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.86% per year.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.86% of OFG Bancorp shares while 94.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96%. There are 239 institutions holding the OFG Bancorp stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.73% of the shares, roughly 7.61 Million OFG shares worth $172.11 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.1% or 5.73 Million shares worth $129.61 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund. With 3171997 shares estimated at $71.75 Million under it, the former controlled 6.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund held about 3.6% of the shares, roughly 1.86 Million shares worth around $31.98 Million.