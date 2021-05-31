NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 303,001 NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.45 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $41.64 Million. NLSP’s last price was a discount, traded about -113.04% off its 52-week high of $7.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.06, which suggests the last value was 40.29% up since then. When we look at NLS Pharmaceutics AG’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 185.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.12 Million.

Analysts gave the NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NLSP as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. NLS Pharmaceutics AG’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, meaning bulls need an upside of 189.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NLSP’s forecast low is $8 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +247.83% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 131.88% for it to hit the projected low.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for NLS Pharmaceutics AG earnings to increase by 47.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of NLS Pharmaceutics AG shares while 0.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.63%. There are 4 institutions holding the NLS Pharmaceutics AG stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.72% of the shares, roughly 500Thousand NLSP shares worth $2.02 Million.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.34% or 36.53 Thousand shares worth $147.56 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.