Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 233,771 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.88. With the company’s per share price at $151.91 changed hands at -$2.14 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.51 Billion. NXST’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.71% off its 52-week high of $163.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $75.1, which suggests the last value was 50.56% up since then. When we look at Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 316.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 456.55 Million.

Analysts gave the Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended NXST as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.59.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) trade information

Although NXST has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $155.9 on Tuesday, May 25 added 2.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.39%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.14 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $179.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NXST’s forecast low is $170 with $190 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +25.07% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nexstar Media Group, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +38.92% over the past 6 months, a -5.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will rise +68.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.4% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 48.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 261.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

NXST Dividends

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 03 – August 09, 2021. The 1.84% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.8. It is important to note, however, that the 1.84% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.83% per year.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.91% of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. shares while 98.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.16%. There are 477 institutions holding the Nexstar Media Group, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.87% of the shares, roughly 3.79 Million NXST shares worth $532.26 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.96% or 2.55 Million shares worth $357.6 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1411320 shares estimated at $198.19 Million under it, the former controlled 3.3% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.77% of the shares, roughly 1.18 Million shares worth around $129.32 Million.