NAOV Stock Forecast 2021: NanoVibronix, Inc. Remains Hot with 98.1% Upside

In the last trading session, 217,405 NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.16. With the company’s per share price at $0.83 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.05 Million. NAOV’s last price was a discount, traded about -321.69% off its 52-week high of $3.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.535, which suggests the last value was 35.54% up since then. When we look at NanoVibronix, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 185.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.6 Million.

Analysts gave the NanoVibronix, Inc. (NAOV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NAOV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. NanoVibronix, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) trade information

Although NAOV has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.86 on Thursday, May 27 added 3.3% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.09%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) is -0.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 164.06 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 102.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 1165.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NAOV’s forecast low is $10.5 with $10.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1165.06% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1165.06% for it to hit the projected low.

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NAOV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22%. The 2021 estimates are for NanoVibronix, Inc. earnings to increase by 69.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.15% of NanoVibronix, Inc. shares while 6.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.59%. There are 16 institutions holding the NanoVibronix, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.32% of the shares, roughly 318.5 Thousand NAOV shares worth $324.87 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.8% or 191.68 Thousand shares worth $195.51 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 73707 shares estimated at $75.18 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 25.68 Thousand shares worth around $26.19 Thousand.