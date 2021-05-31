NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 538,959 NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.7. With the company’s per share price at $55.49 changed hands at $1.29 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.51 Billion. NSTG’s last price was a discount, traded about -55.74% off its 52-week high of $86.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.5, which suggests the last value was 48.64% up since then. When we look at NanoString Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 466.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 629.34 Million.

Analysts gave the NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NSTG as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. NanoString Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.54.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) trade information

Instantly NSTG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $56.10 on Friday, May 28 added 1.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.17%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) is -0.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.84 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $76.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NSTG’s forecast low is $65 with $85 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +53.18% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.14% for it to hit the projected low.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NanoString Technologies, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +19.38% over the past 6 months, a 20.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NanoString Technologies, Inc. will rise +25%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.1% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.3%. The 2021 estimates are for NanoString Technologies, Inc. earnings to decrease by -139.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.94% of NanoString Technologies, Inc. shares while 110.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 112.98%. There are 295 institutions holding the NanoString Technologies, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.73% of the shares, roughly 6.66 Million NSTG shares worth $437.61 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.22% or 4.62 Million shares worth $303.7 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Fidelity OTC Portfolio. With 1966945 shares estimated at $137.75 Million under it, the former controlled 4.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity OTC Portfolio held about 4.3% of the shares, roughly 1.95 Million shares worth around $127.82 Million.