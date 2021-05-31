MDJH Stock: More Upside for MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH)?

In the last trading session, 876,323 MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.55 changed hands at -$0.44 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $64.8 Million. MDJH’s last price was a discount, traded about -43.06% off its 52-week high of $7.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.1, which suggests the last value was 62.16% up since then. When we look at MDJM Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 212.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 37.85 Million.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) trade information

Although MDJH has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.3%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.94- on Friday, May 28 added 30.1% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.32%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) is 0.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.48 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.7 days.

MDJM Ltd (MDJH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for MDJM Ltd earnings to decrease by -43.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 87.54% of MDJM Ltd shares while 0.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.62%. There are 2 institutions holding the MDJM Ltd stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.18% of the shares, roughly 21.47 Thousand MDJH shares worth $93.18 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 16.7 Thousand shares worth $72.48 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.