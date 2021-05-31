Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $17 per Share

In the last trading session, 256,349 Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s per share price at $10.9 changed hands at $0.09 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $289.12 Million. MTRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -49.72% off its 52-week high of $16.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.12, which suggests the last value was 34.68% up since then. When we look at Matrix Service Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 212.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 165.33 Million.

Analysts gave the Matrix Service Company (MTRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MTRX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Matrix Service Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) trade information

Instantly MTRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $11.59 on Monday, May 24 added 5.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.01%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) is -0.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 909.94 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MTRX’s forecast low is $16 with $17 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +55.96% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 46.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Matrix Service Company (MTRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Matrix Service Company share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +3.81% over the past 6 months, a -230% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Matrix Service Company will drop -100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 110% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -38.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $177.17 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Matrix Service Company’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $178.7 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $195.84 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Matrix Service Company earnings to decrease by -222.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.67% of Matrix Service Company shares while 89.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.51%. There are 192 institutions holding the Matrix Service Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 17.54% of the shares, roughly 4.65 Million MTRX shares worth $60.99 Million.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.88% or 1.82 Million shares worth $23.91 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1787922 shares estimated at $23.44 Million under it, the former controlled 6.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.06% of the shares, roughly 811.32 Thousand shares worth around $8.94 Million.