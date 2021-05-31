LMNL Stock Forecast 2021: Liminal BioSciences Inc. Remains Hot with 484.2% Upside

In the last trading session, 774,490 Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s per share price at $4.42 changed hands at $0.19 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $132.35 Million. LMNL’s last price was a discount, traded about -611.54% off its 52-week high of $31.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.51, which suggests the last value was 20.59% up since then. When we look at Liminal BioSciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 378.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 295.68 Million.

Analysts gave the Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LMNL as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Liminal BioSciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.44.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) trade information

Instantly LMNL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.61- on Monday, May 24 added 4.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.05%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) is -0.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 145.46 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, meaning bulls need an upside of 171.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LMNL’s forecast low is $3.37 with $26.51 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +499.77% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -23.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Liminal BioSciences Inc. earnings to increase by 65.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 66.4% of Liminal BioSciences Inc. shares while 0.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.74%. There are 14 institutions holding the Liminal BioSciences Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.11% of the shares, roughly 33.4 Thousand LMNL shares worth $137.94 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 22.63 Thousand shares worth $93.45 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.