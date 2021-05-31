Let’s Jump into the Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 208,769 Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.61. With the company’s per share price at $64.94 changed hands at -$0.16 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.52 Billion. TSE’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.79% off its 52-week high of $76.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.91, which suggests the last value was 69.34% up since then. When we look at Trinseo S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 322.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 378.5 Million.

Analysts gave the Trinseo S.A. (TSE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended TSE as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Trinseo S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.14.

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) trade information

Although TSE has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $67.29 on Tuesday, May 25 added 3.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.27%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) is 0.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 996.54 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $72.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TSE’s forecast low is $57 with $91 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +40.13% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -12.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Trinseo S.A. (TSE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Trinseo S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +61.99% over the past 6 months, a 378.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Trinseo S.A. will rise +206.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -19.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.23 Billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Trinseo S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $1.14 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $569.7 Million and $752.1 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 115%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 51.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Trinseo S.A. earnings to decrease by -90.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.95% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

TSE Dividends

Trinseo S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 27 – August 02, 2021. The 0.49% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 0.49% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.63% of Trinseo S.A. shares while 94.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.18%. There are 311 institutions holding the Trinseo S.A. stock share, with M&G Investment Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 19.94% of the shares, roughly 7.66 Million TSE shares worth $487.97 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.62% or 6.77 Million shares worth $431.16 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2562194 shares estimated at $163.13 Million under it, the former controlled 6.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.44% of the shares, roughly 938.75 Thousand shares worth around $59.77 Million.