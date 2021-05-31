Let’s Jump into the Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 291,419 Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s per share price at $1.02 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $40.88 Million. SNGX’s last price was a discount, traded about -193.14% off its 52-week high of $2.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.86, which suggests the last value was 15.69% up since then. When we look at Soligenix, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 Million.

Analysts gave the Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SNGX as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Soligenix, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) trade information

Instantly SNGX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.16 on Monday, May 24 added 12.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.2%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) is -0.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.09 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SNGX’s forecast low is $2 with $2 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +96.08% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 96.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Soligenix, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -50.49% over the past 6 months, a 25% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Soligenix, Inc. will drop -20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -116.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -25.4% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $360Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Soligenix, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $360Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $505Million and $609Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -28.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -40.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Soligenix, Inc. earnings to decrease by -33.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1% per year.

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.87% of Soligenix, Inc. shares while 10.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.54%. There are 40 institutions holding the Soligenix, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.62% of the shares, roughly 1.05 Million SNGX shares worth $1.61 Million.

Knoll Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.97% or 787.83 Thousand shares worth $1.01 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 608979 shares estimated at $779.49 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 219.7 Thousand shares worth around $281.22 Thousand.