Let’s Jump into the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 382,350 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s per share price at $157.72 changed hands at -$2.31 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.74 Billion. CBRL’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.38% off its 52-week high of $178.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $96.16, which suggests the last value was 39.03% up since then. When we look at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 448.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 301.65 Million.

Analysts gave the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended CBRL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) trade information

Although CBRL has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $165.2 on Tuesday, May 25 added 4.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.2%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) is -0.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.36 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $169.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CBRL’s forecast low is $140 with $195 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +23.64% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -11.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +8.79% over the past 6 months, a 162.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 32.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will rise +374.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 163.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $792.58 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending October 01, 2021 will be $779.45 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $495.06 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 60.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. earnings to decrease by -114.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 70.33% per year.

CBRL Dividends

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around May 31 – June 04, 2021. The 2.54% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4. It is important to note, however, that the 2.54% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.01% per year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.1% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. shares while 80.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.58%. There are 434 institutions holding the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.13% of the shares, roughly 2.88 Million CBRL shares worth $497.44 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.43% or 2.24 Million shares worth $386.63 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 670294 shares estimated at $88.43 Million under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 639.41 Thousand shares worth around $110.54 Million.