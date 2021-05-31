Let’s Jump into the Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 293,797 Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.72. With the company’s per share price at $16.29 changed hands at -$0.38 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $763.89 Million. AERI’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.76% off its 52-week high of $21.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.01, which suggests the last value was 44.69% up since then. When we look at Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 520.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 528.42 Million.

Analysts gave the Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AERI as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.64.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) trade information

Although AERI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $18.29 on Monday, May 24 added 10.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.21%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) is -0.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.3 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AERI’s forecast low is $11 with $50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +206.94% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -32.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +27.87% over the past 6 months, a 20.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will rise +22.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.32 Million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $29.64 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.03 Million and $19.71 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 46%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 50.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 9.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.38% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 107.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.28%. There are 240 institutions holding the Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.06% of the shares, roughly 4.25 Million AERI shares worth $75.96 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.6% or 3.56 Million shares worth $63.69 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1312461 shares estimated at $17.73 Million under it, the former controlled 2.8% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.41% of the shares, roughly 1.13 Million shares worth around $15.26 Million.