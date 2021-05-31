Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $14 per Share

In the last trading session, 320,174 Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.31. With the company’s per share price at $11.7 changed hands at -$0.17 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.48 Billion. LADR’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.3% off its 52-week high of $12.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.33, which suggests the last value was 45.9% up since then. When we look at Ladder Capital Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 683.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 865.36 Million.

Analysts gave the Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended LADR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ladder Capital Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) trade information

Although LADR has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.94 on Thursday, May 27 added 2.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.2%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) is -0.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.29 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LADR’s forecast low is $11 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +19.66% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -5.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ladder Capital Corp share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +20.37% over the past 6 months, a -33.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.7%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ladder Capital Corp will drop -33.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -25% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -26.3% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $41.32 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Ladder Capital Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $45.5 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $62.1 Million and $62.47 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -33.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -27.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Ladder Capital Corp earnings to decrease by -111.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

LADR Dividends

Ladder Capital Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 28 – August 02, 2021. The 6.84% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.8. It is important to note, however, that the 6.84% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 10.55% per year.

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.4% of Ladder Capital Corp shares while 56.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.65%. There are 248 institutions holding the Ladder Capital Corp stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.78% of the shares, roughly 11.09 Million LADR shares worth $130.83 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.22% or 10.38 Million shares worth $122.52 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF. With 2703486 shares estimated at $26.44 Million under it, the former controlled 2.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF held about 2.09% of the shares, roughly 2.64 Million shares worth around $31.16 Million.