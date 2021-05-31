Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch KTB stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 371,809 Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $64.02 changed hands at -$1.57 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.67 Billion. KTB’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.03% off its 52-week high of $69.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.06, which suggests the last value was 78.04% up since then. When we look at Kontoor Brands, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 419.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 495.97 Million.

Analysts gave the Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended KTB as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Kontoor Brands, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.34.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) trade information

Although KTB has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $66.80 on Tuesday, May 25 added 4.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.58%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) is -0.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.45 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KTB’s forecast low is $42 with $97 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +51.52% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -34.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kontoor Brands, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +47.51% over the past 6 months, a 47.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kontoor Brands, Inc. will rise +254.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $473.06 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Kontoor Brands, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $616.51 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $349.25 Million and $548.96 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Kontoor Brands, Inc. earnings to decrease by -36.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.7% per year.

KTB Dividends

Kontoor Brands, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 04 – August 09, 2021. The 2.49% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.6. It is important to note, however, that the 2.49% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.02% of Kontoor Brands, Inc. shares while 91.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.18%. There are 457 institutions holding the Kontoor Brands, Inc. stock share, with PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 19.3% of the shares, roughly 11.07 Million KTB shares worth $449.01 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.86% or 7.38 Million shares worth $299.3 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 3500000 shares estimated at $169.86 Million under it, the former controlled 6.1% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 5.47% of the shares, roughly 3.14 Million shares worth around $152.18 Million.