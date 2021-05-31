Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 275,929 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.4. With the company’s per share price at $202.25 changed hands at $0.79 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.38 Billion. JLL’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.62% off its 52-week high of $211.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $87.67, which suggests the last value was 56.65% up since then. When we look at Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 327Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 324.42 Million.

Analysts gave the Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended JLL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) trade information

Instantly JLL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $210.6 on Tuesday, May 25 added 4% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.36%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) is 0.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.48 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $213, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JLL’s forecast low is $195 with $235 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +16.19% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -3.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +47.36% over the past 6 months, a 29.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will rise +121.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -4.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.45 Billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $1.65 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.21 Billion and $1.28 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated earnings to decrease by -28.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9% per year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.62% of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated shares while 102.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.25%. There are 554 institutions holding the Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 13.84% of the shares, roughly 7.1 Million JLL shares worth $1.05 Billion.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.64% or 4.94 Million shares worth $733.62 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd. With 2312956 shares estimated at $338.18 Million under it, the former controlled 4.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd held about 3.01% of the shares, roughly 1.54 Million shares worth around $229Million.