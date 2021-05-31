JAN Stock: More Upside for JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)?

In the last trading session, 709,807 JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s per share price at $6.89 changed hands at -$0.14 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.45 Million. JAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -361.97% off its 52-week high of $31.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.81, which suggests the last value was 59.22% up since then. When we look at JanOne Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 997.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 520.92 Million.

Analysts gave the JanOne Inc. (JAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended JAN as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. JanOne Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) trade information

Although JAN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.64- on Friday, May 28 added 9.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.41%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) is -0.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 109.88 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20, meaning bulls need an upside of 190.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JAN’s forecast low is $20 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +190.28% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 190.28% for it to hit the projected low.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.5%. The 2021 estimates are for JanOne Inc. earnings to increase by 32.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.26% of JanOne Inc. shares while 16.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.69%. There are 10 institutions holding the JanOne Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.13% of the shares, roughly 31.97 Thousand JAN shares worth $269.18 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.84% or 23.8 Thousand shares worth $200.42 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 2300 shares estimated at $11.25 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 582 shares worth around $4.9 Thousand.